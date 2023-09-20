Peterson Wealth Services Buys 8,330 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.1 %

First Horizon stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

