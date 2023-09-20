Peterson Wealth Services Buys 84 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.76 and its 200 day moving average is $287.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

