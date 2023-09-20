Peterson Wealth Services Buys 946 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.