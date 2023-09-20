Peterson Wealth Services Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peterson Wealth Services lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.9% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $849.20 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The firm has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $873.84 and its 200-day moving average is $766.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

