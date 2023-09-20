Peterson Wealth Services Grows Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,594 shares of company stock worth $7,857,591. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $182.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

