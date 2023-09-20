Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.11 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 106,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 450.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $206.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.28 and its 200-day moving average is $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.31.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

