Peterson Wealth Services Invests $234,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

