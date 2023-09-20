Peterson Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 525,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,064,000 after acquiring an additional 406,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

