Peterson Wealth Services Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,249 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Company Profile



Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

