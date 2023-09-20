Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,643 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

