Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

