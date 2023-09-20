Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 75 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

