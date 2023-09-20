Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5,224.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

