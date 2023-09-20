Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $27.90. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 8,422,991 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 663,566 shares of company stock worth $18,069,118. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.84, a PEG ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

