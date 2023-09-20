Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

PXD opened at $232.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

