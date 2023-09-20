Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.58.

PAA opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,842,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,434,000 after acquiring an additional 175,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after buying an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

