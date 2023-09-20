Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.83. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 310,048 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO William Spencer Marshall acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,280 over the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PL. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Westpark Capital decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $802.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $23,671,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,344,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile



Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

See Also

