Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.11% of Pool worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Shares of POOL opened at $347.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

