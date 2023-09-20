Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.