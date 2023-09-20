Presidio Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.02 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day moving average of $196.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

