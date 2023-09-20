Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Presidio Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day moving average of $182.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

