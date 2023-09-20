Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $336.72 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.13 and its 200 day moving average is $370.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

