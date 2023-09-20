Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $916,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $480.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

