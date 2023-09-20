Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 19,498 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 12.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.68% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $29,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

