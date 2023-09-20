Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $10.16 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average of $161.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

