Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

