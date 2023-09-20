Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,241,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,602,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.