Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $957,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 46,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 11,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

