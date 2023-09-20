Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 131 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $737,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 62,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

