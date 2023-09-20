Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 190.7% in the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 965,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,135,000 after purchasing an additional 64,424 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

