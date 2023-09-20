Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $23.57

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $23.02. Prudential shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 35,298 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.10) to GBX 1,510 ($18.70) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.20) to GBX 1,540 ($19.08) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.06) to GBX 1,630 ($20.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($19.70) to GBX 1,440 ($17.84) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Prudential Trading Up 0.9 %

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth $34,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

