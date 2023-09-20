Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Decreased by Analyst

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Crown Castle in a research note issued on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s FY2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.