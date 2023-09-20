QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 784 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

