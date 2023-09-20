QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

