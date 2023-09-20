Randolph Co Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 4.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.