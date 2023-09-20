Randolph Co Inc Has $24.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Randolph Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VB stock opened at $194.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average is $193.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

