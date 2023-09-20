Randolph Co Inc Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for 2.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.73 and a 12 month high of $164.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

