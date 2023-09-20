Randolph Co Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Randolph Co Inc reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 2.76% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 998.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMIN opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

