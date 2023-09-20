Randolph Co Inc Sells 326 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Randolph Co Inc reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

