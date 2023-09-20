Randolph Co Inc Sells 40 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Randolph Co Inc lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 4.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $250.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

