RDA Financial Network Acquires 2,725 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHD opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

