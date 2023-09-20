Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.
