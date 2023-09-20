Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

