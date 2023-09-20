Reviewing Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) and Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) and Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Li Ning and Life Time Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Ning 0 0 0 0 N/A Life Time Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

Life Time Group has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.33%. Given Life Time Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than Li Ning.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Ning N/A N/A N/A Life Time Group 4.06% 1.68% 0.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Li Ning and Life Time Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.9% of Li Ning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Life Time Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Life Time Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Ning and Life Time Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Ning N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -8.14 Life Time Group $1.82 billion 1.66 -$1.79 million $0.41 37.54

Li Ning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Life Time Group. Li Ning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Time Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Life Time Group beats Li Ning on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis products under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton products under the Kason brand name. The company also provides administrative and property management services. It operates conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. Li Ning Company Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas. The company also offers fitness floors with equipment, locker rooms, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools, bistros, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, and childcare and Kids Academy learning spaces. In addition, Its Life Time Digital provides live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support, curated award-winning health, and fitness and wellness content. The company is also involved in media activities, conducting athletic events, and provision of related services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 161 centers in 29 states and one Canadian Province, 57 of which were owned, including ground leases and 104 of which were leased. The company was formerly known as LTF Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. in June 21, 2021. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

