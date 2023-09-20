Reviewing New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) and Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) and Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Fortress Energy and Toho Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Toho Gas 0 1 0 0 2.00

New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus target price of $49.78, suggesting a potential upside of 63.90%. Given New Fortress Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Toho Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $2.42 billion 2.57 $194.48 million $1.88 16.15 Toho Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Toho Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New Fortress Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Toho Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Toho Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Toho Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy 16.35% 35.70% 7.08% Toho Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Fortress Energy beats Toho Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; FRSU in Sergipe, Brazil; and LNG receiving facility in La Paz, Mexico, as well as Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

About Toho Gas

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. engages in the gas, LPG/other energy, electric power, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers. In addition, the company produces and sells gas, air-conditioning, kitchen, and plumbing equipment, as well as home and gas appliances; sells paving materials, automobiles, daily sundries, and foodstuffs; designs, administers, and constructs civil engineering, construction, wiring, piping, and machinery projects; and designs, produces, and sells equipment for the prevention of air and water pollution, waste treatment, and soil reclamation projects. Further, it is involved in the buying and selling, leasing, and management of real estate; provision of data processing and related services; production, lease, and sale of computer hardware and software; security business; and sale and lease of security and disaster prevention equipment. Additionally, the company engages in the management of cooking and cultural classrooms, and sport facilities; restaurant and travel agent proxy business; general leasing and financing activities; non-life insurance agency and life insurance soliciting business; and survey, research, and consulting, as well as other businesses. The company is also involved in designs and constructs plants and facilities; information processing services; safety inspections of gas equipment; sales of housing equipment; LPG piping construction; sales of coke and petroleum products; and sale of piping work and gas appliances. Toho Gas Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1922 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

