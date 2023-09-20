Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -29.93% 46.17% Prestige Consumer Healthcare -7.46% 13.47% 5.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 16.50 -$26.24 million ($0.41) -2.07 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.13 billion 2.55 -$82.31 million ($1.71) -34.01

Acer Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prestige Consumer Healthcare. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acer Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67

Acer Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.37%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.01%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease. It has a license agreement with Sanofi to acquire worldwide rights to Osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, and non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist; an option agreement with Relief for the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of OLPRUVA; and an agreement with Emory University to acquire the worldwide intellectual property rights to a family of patents and patent applications related to the use of neurokinin receptor antagonists in managing conditioned fear and treating anxiety disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

