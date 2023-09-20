Reviewing PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY) & The Competition

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) is one of 144 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PT XL Axiata Tbk to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PT XL Axiata Tbk and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT XL Axiata Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00 PT XL Axiata Tbk Competitors 723 2275 4205 120 2.51

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 64.04%. Given PT XL Axiata Tbk’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PT XL Axiata Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares PT XL Axiata Tbk and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT XL Axiata Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT XL Axiata Tbk Competitors $10.71 billion $916.02 million -171.70

PT XL Axiata Tbk’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PT XL Axiata Tbk. PT XL Axiata Tbk is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PT XL Axiata Tbk and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT XL Axiata Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT XL Axiata Tbk Competitors -6.37% -18.57% 0.89%

Summary

PT XL Axiata Tbk competitors beat PT XL Axiata Tbk on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services. It also offers digital content and home broadband services; voice and short message services; cloud and data center services; mobile communication services; and other telecommunication services, includes SIM card sales, leased line, and leased tower. The company was formerly known as PT Excelcomindo Pratama Tbk. and changed its name to PT XL Axiata Tbk in 2009. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia. PT XL Axiata Tbk is a subsidiary of Axiata Investments (Indonesia) Sdn. Bhd.

