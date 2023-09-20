Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 749 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 749 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.54 and a 200 day moving average of $261.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $784.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

