Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $6.75 to $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.54. 1,014,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,044,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,928 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 98,021 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,830 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,252 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,809 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 126,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

