Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 180 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Prologis were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Prologis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

